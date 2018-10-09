Nick Cannon is moving to late nites. He has teamed up with Fox Network to produce a late night series, which is still in development.

The weekly show does not have a title yet but it will feature pop culture news, celebrity interviews, musical and comedy performances. It’s said to be produced by the same team that produces “The Talking Dead” for AMC. Will you watch?

Nick Cannon Scores a Late Nite Talk Show! was originally published on www.mycolumbusmagic.com

Also On 100.3: