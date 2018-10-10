CLOSE
Cardi B Performs “I Like It” At 2018 American Music Awards [WATCH]

J BALVIN, CARDI B, BAD BUNNY

Source: Image Group LA / Getty

Cardi B already made history with all of the smash singles from Invasion Of Privacy. When it came time for her first live TV performance since giving birth to baby Kulture, she took it up a notch.

Joined by J Balvin and Bad Bunny for a fun rendition of “I Like It,” Cardi donned a flowing dress rapping and dancing to her hearts content as her co-horts on the flaming hot track joined her on stage. Bad Bunny slid in on courtesy of a shopping cart and J Balvin hopped from the DJ booth to close things out.

Watch the performance below.

Cardi B Performs “I Like It” At 2018 American Music Awards [WATCH] was originally published on radionowhouston.com

Photos
