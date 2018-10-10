Lil Duval Talks “Smile” Success, New Groupies, EDM Love And More [EXCLUSIVE]

Entertainment
| 10.10.18
Leave a comment
Dismiss

Lil Duval is living his best life.

The longtime comedian has made plenty of noise with his jokes and impromptu songs such as working with Snoop Dogg for “Hit Em With The Shoulders” but then came “Smile,” his fun, positive new song with Snoop and Ball Greezy that took off from viral hit to mainstay on the charts! With “Smile” blowing up on the charts, the Jacksonville native checks in with DJ Riddler to discuss the record, how his groupie life has changed, his love for EDM and more!

Watch the interview up to and subscribe to Radio Now on YouTube!

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone

Lil Duval Talks “Smile” Success, New Groupies, EDM Love And More [EXCLUSIVE] was originally published on radionowhouston.com

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati
37 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 7 months ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 9 months ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 9 months ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 9 months ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 1 year ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 1 year ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 1 year ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 1 year ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 1 year ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 1 year ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 1 year ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 1 year ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 1 year ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 2 years ago
03.23.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close