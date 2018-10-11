CLOSE
Fa Sho Celebrity News
Home > Fa Sho Celebrity News

HURRICANE MICHAEL: Downgraded To A Tropical Storm, But Still A Major Threat

0 reads
Leave a comment

A second storm-related death was confirmed in Seminole County, Georgia. An 11-year-old girl was killed when a metal carport went flying into her mobile home. (Washington Post)

Hurricane Michael was downgraded to a tropical storm late Wednesday, but was still considered a major threat as it headed into central Georgia with 70 mile-per-hour winds around midnight local time.

When the hurricane landed earlier Wednesday near Florida’s Mexico Beach, it had winds of 155 miles-per-hour making it almost a Category 5 storm and caused devastation through a large swath of the Florida Panhandle. Only three other hurricanes have hit the area with such force since the ’50s – 1975’s Eloise, 1995’s Opal and 2005’s Dennis.

The storm could still bring rains that could create flash floods in Georgia, North and South Carolina and Virginia. (USA Today)

Fasho Thoughts:

  • Initially, there was just one reported death that occurred when a man was killed after a tree crashed into his Greensboro, Florida, home.
  • The total damage from Hurricane Michael could reach up to $30 billion.
  • As of Wednesday night, there were more than 500,000 power outages in Florida, Alabama and Georgia.
Don Juan Fasho

Source: CS / CS

A , But , donjuanfasho , Downgraded , fasho celebrity news , HURRICANE MICHAEL , Major , still , threat , TO , Tropical Storm

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati
37 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 7 months ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 9 months ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 9 months ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 9 months ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 1 year ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 1 year ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 1 year ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 1 year ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 1 year ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 1 year ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 1 year ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 1 year ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 1 year ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 2 years ago
03.23.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close