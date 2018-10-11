HURRICANE MICHAEL: Downgraded To A Tropical Storm, But Still A Major Threat

A second storm-related death was confirmed in Seminole County, Georgia. An 11-year-old girl was killed when a metal carport went flying into her mobile home. (Washington Post)

Hurricane Michael was downgraded to a tropical storm late Wednesday, but was still considered a major threat as it headed into central Georgia with 70 mile-per-hour winds around midnight local time.

When the hurricane landed earlier Wednesday near Florida’s Mexico Beach, it had winds of 155 miles-per-hour making it almost a Category 5 storm and caused devastation through a large swath of the Florida Panhandle. Only three other hurricanes have hit the area with such force since the ’50s – 1975’s Eloise, 1995’s Opal and 2005’s Dennis.

The storm could still bring rains that could create flash floods in Georgia, North and South Carolina and Virginia. (USA Today)

Fasho Thoughts:

Initially, there was just one reported death that occurred when a man was killed after a tree crashed into his Greensboro, Florida, home.

The total damage from Hurricane Michael could reach up to $30 billion.

As of Wednesday night, there were more than 500,000 power outages in Florida, Alabama and Georgia.

