DL Welcomes Taylor Swift To ‘The Fight!’

Taylor Swift took to Instagram to encourage her millions of followers to vote; and to express support for the Democratic party. After her post, Donald Trump came out and said “now I like her music 25% less.” But, Vote.org said they received over 65,000 registrations in a 24 hour period. DL said in a TMZ video that Swift did the right thing and welcomed her to “the fight”

