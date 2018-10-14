CLOSE
Kanye West Returns To Twitter With Bizarre “Mind Control” Video

Alien Ye is out here on one, as we all know, but now it seems he’s made his return to Twitter. Check out the video and let us know what you think.

Via | HipHopDX

UGANDA, EAST AFRICA – Kanye West is back on Twitter with a vengeance. After arriving in Uganda, East Africa, ‘Ye uploaded a series of videos to his recently deactivated account all captioned with the words, “Mind Control.”

During one of the videos, Kanye claims people are trying to dictate what he says and does. He also says he just took an I.Q. test and his scores were genius level.

“I just want to talk about mind control,” he says. “You know, when people try to influence you through social media and try to tell you what to do or if you post something that’s positive on Instagram and it gets taken down, if it’s not a part of a bigger agenda, that’s like mind control. That’s the echo chamber. That’s them trying to control you … that’s the poison happening with social media.

READ MORE

 

Kanye West Returns To Twitter With Bizarre “Mind Control” Video was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com

