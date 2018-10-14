CLOSE
Feature Story
Home > Feature Story

This Soulful Cover Of “Lovers & Friends” Will Make You Want To Hear More Usher

2 reads
Leave a comment
LudaDay Celebrity Bowling & Spades Tournament

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

Ursher is back! The singer recently released his ninth studio album “A” — and although fans are conflicted about the production of the album, they’re just happy to have their guy back.

The ATLien’s last body of work, Hard II Love didn’t connect with his core fans as much. The same year that album dropped,he was faced with the whole herpes scandal, which forced him to take a break from music. On top of that, he was going through a another divorce, which means his head was totally not in the music game.

 

But luckily for Usher, he has die hard fans who’ll stand by his side regardless of what he does. One fan tweeted, “All jokes aside, Usher’s album slaps. He’s adjusting to the current era: surprise album, 8 songs, trap melodies. While still giving us the essence of the artist we know & love. I ain’t mad at cha!”

Regardless of how some folks feel, Usher will always be a legend with classic hit songs that people love to try and sing too. From folks born in the 90’s to us 90’s babies, Urshers music spans generations. Youtube star Willie Spence is a prime result of the Ursher effect. He;s been doing covers for years, but some of his best Instagram moments come from singing classic Usher hits.

 

Spence has the voice of a god, and his rendition of Usher’s “Lovers & Friends” may give you chills.

 

 

Need some morning motivation? Hit the flip for more — Willie has your back.

via GIPHY

This Soulful Cover Of “Lovers & Friends” Will Make You Want To Hear More Usher was originally published on globalgrind.com

1 2 3Next page »

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati
37 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 7 months ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 9 months ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 9 months ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 9 months ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 1 year ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 1 year ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 1 year ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 1 year ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 1 year ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 1 year ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 1 year ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 1 year ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 1 year ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 2 years ago
03.23.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close