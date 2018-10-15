Jazzy Report: Virgin Airlines ‘Pride Flight’

Virgin Airlines will host the worlds first first known flight fully staffed by LGBT+ people. The entire staff, from the pilot to flight attendants will be members of the LGBT+ community. The flight will be called the “pride flight” and it’ll be headed to New York in June 2019. On board there will be a DJ, drag queen video, and more.

