Sundy Carter Talks Getting Justice In The Court Of Law After Alleged Drugging And Sexual Assault Video Surfaced On Social Media

| 10.15.18
Before leaving the city, Sundy Carter stopped by the Quincy Harris Morning Show after her court appearance Thursday. She updates us on what is going on currently with the case after Demetrius Green, known on social media as “Meechie”, was charged with harassment, the distribution of a personal images, possession of an instrument of crime with intent to employ it criminally.

These charges all fall under misdemeanors. Sundy explained to us the DA couldn’t find enough evidence to charge him with sexual assault charges.

Sundy details what she and her family have been going through, and goes into more details of what occurred and led up to that evening. She tells us what she’s going to be doing next career wise and more.

Sundy Carter Talks Getting Justice In The Court Of Law After Alleged Drugging And Sexual Assault Video Surfaced On Social Media was originally published on oldschool1003.com

