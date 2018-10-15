ApartmentPatty’s Lily-White A** Got Fired After Going Viral For Trying To Block A Black Man From Entering His Own Apartment

It’s 2018 and White women, after proving their uselessness in the 2016 election, continue to prove they’re the weakest link.

Hilary Brooke Mueller, better known as #ApartmentPatty, is jobless after footage of her following D’Arreion Toles, a Black man, all the way to his apartment door because she didn’t believe he lived there went viral. And when he turned the key to his apartment, she was left standing in the hallway with the White women pout.

Footage shows Mueller blocking the entrance to a downtown St. Louis luxury loft before demanding to see Toles’ keys and him to tell her what unit he lived in because he had attempted to walk behind her in the building. After denying her requests and calmly asking her to step aside, Toles brushed past Mueller to only have her follow him into the elevator where she asserted her was the friend of someone else who lived in the building. Because ya know, Black people can’t live in luxury apartments.

The incident went on for about three minutes until the woman realized Toles might actually live there. Then she changed her demeanor and tried to introduce herself as his “neighbor.” The woman stood behind Toles while he opened the door to his apartment and even then, he had to dismiss her again.

Toles was glad he had his camera to record the incident. “If I did not have my camera out, I feel it could have gone a totally different way,” he told new station KMov4.com.

Mueller’s was eventually fired from her job Tribeca-STL, a local real estate management company.

“The Tribeca-STL family is a minority-owned company that consists of employees and residents from many racial backgrounds,” a statement on the company’s website read. “We are proud of this fact and do not and never will stand for racism or racial profiling at our company.”

Despite her prejudice behavior, Toles doesn’t want the public to harrass Muellers.

“Don’t respond negatively. Don’t go after the lady. Let her be at peace. Let her live her life,” he said. “…I am not mad at her. I am not upset with her. I am not going to go after her legally or anything like that. I wish her the best. I would still have a conversation with her.” The news station reportedly reached out to the woman to comment, but she didn’t respond.

This is the latest White woman who falsely accused a Black man of a crime. #CornerstoreCaroline went viral after accusing a young boy of groping her when surveillance footage showed the young man simply brushed her with his book bag.

We would have opened our door and baptized sis Love & Hip Hop Atlanta style.

