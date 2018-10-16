“#CornerstoreCaroline” Apologizes To Black Boy She Falsely Accused Of Sexual Assault

A white woman is apologizing for her actions after a viral video that eerily evoked feelings similar to those probably experienced by African-Americans in response to the murder of Emmett Till. Yesterday we reported on a story in which Teresa Klein called the cops on a 9-year-old boy for allegedly groping her in a Brooklyn, NY corner store. In the footage Klein is irate when calling the cops to report the child had “grabbed her a**” as the family and neighbors comfort the boy when the cops arrive to investigate the situation and view surveillance footage. Ultimately, no charges were placed against the young man.

The video of the incident that took place two weeks ago has received over three million views with social media in an uproar over another incident in which a white person gets in their feelings for black folks just living their lives and uses the cops to make their lily-white world a little more convenient. Labeling Klein with the moniker “Cornerstore Caroline” social media went all the way in:

You can 1000% tell #CornerstoreCaroline is an instigating wench, but can we talk about Conerstore Grandpa who just H A D to insert himself but of course not address the white woman?!?? https://t.co/rmmx0RJBm9 — drea: tryna fill up all Chris Evans’ new free time (@drea_carmen) October 12, 2018

Meet #CornerstoreCaroline! So sick tired of these freaking people thinking that it's ok to traumatize children! Always remind these racist bigots this isn't our GRANDPARENTS GENERATION!!! This what that white woman did that got #EmmitTill killed, period! https://t.co/vN2MMFkQyn — ᐯOTE ᑎOᐯEᗰᗷEᖇ 6Tᕼ 🧕🏽🧞‍♀️ (@Blasiandiahite) October 11, 2018

Racists like #TeresaSueKlein have calculated in the era of Donald Trump that they can freely terrorize and bully people of color. It's our job as a society to let them know that they have miscalculated, and that a price will be paid.#CornerstoreCarolinehttps://t.co/HIwX3wfiyF — Christoph Mergerson 🇫🇷⚽️🏆 (@mergerson_jms) October 13, 2018

Surveillance video revealed that the boy was in no way, shape or form checking for Klein or her behind and his bookbag was the only thing to accidentally graze the woman’s body as he made his way through the store. VIBE reports that after being prompted by a journalist, 53-year-old Klein watched the video when returning to the store to buy cigarettes. After recognizing her error, she looked into the media outlet’s camera and apologized:

“Young man, I don’t know your name but I’m sorry.”

In the famous words of One Republic: It’s too late to apologize. As with cases we’ve seen before with #BarbecueBecky and #PermitPatty, it’s impossible to believe that white people aren’t fully aware of assault they are launching on people of color when they invoke the “Power of the Po Po”. Apologies will never erase the trauma this young man now has etched in his memory of the police being called on him for being black and going to school. If he wasn’t aware of his place in this world as a young black man and what that may mean specifically to white women, he is now and has essentially had a piece of his childhood stolen. Unfortunately, he doesn’t get that innocence back. So how about instead of apologies and remorse, we start thinking twice before we dial 911 and when our comfort zones are the slightest bit threatened, so we can avoid completely destroying someone else’s. You can view the apology video below:

SOURCE: MadameNoire.com

Article Courtesy of MadameNoire

First Picture Courtesy of Xinhua/News Pictures and WENN

Second Picture Courtesy of Richard Ellis and Getty Images

Third Picture, First and Second Video, and First through Third Courtesy of Twitter and MadameNoire

Third Video Courtesy of YouTube and MadameNoire

Remembering Aretha Franklin [PHOTOS] 36 photos Launch gallery Remembering Aretha Franklin [PHOTOS] 1. 2016 Kennedy Center Honors - Arrivals Source:WENN 1 of 36 2. Aretha Franklin during an appearance on NBC's 'Late Night with Seth Meyers.' Source:WENN 2 of 36 3. 102nd White House Correspondents' Association Dinner - Arrivals Source:Getty 3 of 36 4. Minnesota Vikings v Detroit Lions Source:Getty 4 of 36 5. Aretha Franklin during an appearance on NBC's 'Late Night with Seth Meyers.' Source:WENN 5 of 36 6. The BET Honors 2014 Source:WENN 6 of 36 7. Aretha Franklin performs live Source:WENN 7 of 36 8. Aretha Franklin performs live Source:WENN 8 of 36 9. Surprise Oprah! A Farewell Spectacular - Performances Source:WENN 9 of 36 10. Surprise Oprah! A Farewell Spectacular - Performances Source:WENN 10 of 36 11. Surprise Oprah! A Farewell Spectacular - Performances Source:WENN 11 of 36 12. Surprise Oprah! A Farewell Spectacular - Performances Source:WENN 12 of 36 13. BET Honors 2014: Debra Lee Pre-Dinner Source:WENN 13 of 36 14. 38th Annual Kennedy Center Honors' on CBS. Source:WENN 14 of 36 15. Array Source:WENN 15 of 36 16. New York premiere of 'Selma' - Arrivals Source:WENN 16 of 36 17. Array Source:WENN 17 of 36 18. Array Source:WENN 18 of 36 19. Billboard Women in Music Luncheon 2014 Source:WENN 19 of 36 20. Array Source:WENN 20 of 36 21. Late Show with David Letterman Source:WENN 21 of 36 22. Array Source:WENN 22 of 36 23. Array Source:WENN 23 of 36 24. Array Source:WENN 24 of 36 25. Array Source:WENN 25 of 36 26. Array Source:WENN 26 of 36 27. Array Source:WENN 27 of 36 28. Array Source:WENN 28 of 36 29. Array Source:WENN 29 of 36 30. Array Source:WENN 30 of 36 31. Array Source:WENN 31 of 36 32. Array Source:WENN 32 of 36 33. Array Source:WENN 33 of 36 34. Array Source:WENN 34 of 36 35. Array Source:WENN 35 of 36 36. aretha franklin death Source:CS 36 of 36 Skip ad Continue reading Remembering Aretha Franklin [PHOTOS] Remembering Aretha Franklin [PHOTOS]

“#CornerstoreCaroline” Apologizes To Black Boy She Falsely Accused Of Sexual Assault was originally published on wzakcleveland.com