DL’s GED Section: It’s Going To Be Hard To Be A ‘Bipolar Superman’

Kanye’s meeting with Trump has gone viral, and no matter how you feel about Ye, watching him rant like that wasn’t easy. Kanye went on and on about how his M.A.G.A hat made him feel like Superman. DL says “It’s going to be hard to be a bipolar Superman,” and it’s impossible to say all 43 million Black people agree with Kanye.

