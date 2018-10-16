President Trump calls Stormy Daniels ‘Horseface’

President Trump had some choice words to say about Stormy Daniels. He called Daniels “Horse Face” and vowed to go after her following the dismissal of her defamation lawsuit.

Trump also labeled her legal suit against him as a being a “total con.” Not to be outdone, Daniels responded by calling him “Tiny.” Trump tweeted, “Federal Judge throws out Stormy Danials lawsuit versus Trump. Trump is entitled to full legal fees.’ @FoxNews Great, now I can go after Horseface and her 3rd rate lawyer in the Great State of Texas. She will confirm the letter she signed! She knows nothing about me, a total con!”

Monday’s ruling does not affect a separate lawsuit Daniels is bringing against the President regarding a 2016 nondisclosure agreement.

