We all know that comedian/actor Mo’nique has been on her health kick for a while now. We have been following her weight loss journey and she most recently released a video of a photo shoot where she looks incredible. Check it out below:

Amazing! Mo’nique post videos frequently with her trainer showing that she did actually loss her weight the natural way. Kudos to her for a job well done.

You Won’t Believe How Mo’Nique Looks Now! was originally published on www.mycolumbusmagic.com

Also On 100.3: