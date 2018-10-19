TIFFANY HADDISH OPENS UP ABOUT SUICIDE

Tiffany Haddish never hid the fact that she has had a rough life. Most recently, she opened up about having suicidal thoughts because of a tragic childhood incident that left her trusting no one.

Tiffany said that her step father planned for her to die in the same crash that he orchestrated, which almost killed her mother. Her step father admitted to cutting the breaks on her mothers car, with intentions of killing Haddish and her siblings along with her mother.

Haddish said she had suicidal thoughts, and literally wanted to kill herself, feeling that everyone was was out to hurt her.

