DA BRAT WON’T FACE JAIL TIME

Rapper and radio host Da Brat, just got out of going back to jail. Brat already server time for busting cheerleader, Shayla Stevens, in the head with a bottle. She still has a $6 million debt that she is owes to Stevens and has not paid up yet.

Stevens wants Brat thrown back in jail but Brat is under protection from paying the $6 million becasue she filed for bankruptcy. She also feels that she can’t make money if she is locked up and a judge agreed with her. So for now, she remains a free girl.

