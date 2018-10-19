CLOSE
DA BRAT WON’T FACE JAIL TIME

Lisa Raye's Birthday Celebration and Hurricane Katrina Benefit - Arrivals - 22 September, 2005

Source: Michael Tran / Getty

Rapper and radio host Da Brat, just got out of going back to jail. Brat already server time for busting cheerleader, Shayla Stevens,  in the head with a bottle. She still has a $6 million debt that she is owes to Stevens and has not paid up yet.

 

Stevens wants Brat thrown back in jail but Brat is under protection from paying the $6 million becasue she filed for bankruptcy. She also feels that she can’t make money if she is locked up and a judge agreed with her. So for now, she remains a free girl.

