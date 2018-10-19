RussRant: You Are Not A Cop

This doesn’t apply to all white people, but if the shoe fits…Russ is sick of these White people who call the police on Black folks for absolutely nothing. It’s been ridiculous, but it’s way out of hand. Russ wants to know “how many jobs” do white folks have to lose before they cut it out! Recently a white woman tried to stop a Black man from entering his own apartment building! Stop it! If you’re white and you’re tired of this too, this rant is not for you. But if you’re offended by this topic, Russ says you’re part of the problem.

