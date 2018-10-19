Botham Jean’s Mother Says He Did Nothing Wrong

DL extends his deepest sympathies to the mother and family of Botham Jean. Jean was killed in his own apartment by an off duty police officer named Amber Guyger.

Police have only been releasing info that could help get Amber Guyger off. But the issue is, we know that Jean had marijuana in his home but we still don’t know what the results of Guyger’s toxicology tests.

In America parents of Black and Brown children often have a conversation with their children about how to behave in the presence of police. Botham’s mother, Allison Jean tells DL, that she does not feel there was anything she could have done or said to save her sons life. Because in Botham’s situation the officer forced her way into his home, “he wasn’t running, he wasn’t walking, he wasn’t driving while Black.” This tragedy shows that sometimes there is nothing we can do to protect our children.

Hear the rest of the interview below.

