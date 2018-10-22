CLOSE
Entertainment
Rae Carruth Is a Free Man!

Carruth

Source: Charlotte Observer / Getty

Well, it’s been 19 years already, and this morning, former NFL player Rae Carruth was released from prison for ordering a hit that killed his pregnant girlfriend, Cherrica Adams, and caused their son to be born with Cerebral Palsy.

Surviving and thriving: Chancellor Lee Adams turns 16

Rae Carruth, #83 of the Carolina Panthers, was in his prime when Cherrica told him that she was pregnant with their child. Reports say that Carruth was not interested in having a child or the child support so he hired a hitman to shoot up Cherrica’s car as she drove behind him after they left a a movie date. The shooter, Van Brett Watkins was sentenced to 40 years in prison. Cherrica passed away from her injuries and her son Chancellor was raised by her mother all these years.

 

The 44-year-old disgraced NFL player was released this morning and claims that he wants the opportunity to be the father he was not able to be to his son and has petitioned Adams for visitation and wants custody of his son. He also added that he’s “excited” to get out of prison but nervous about how he’ll be received by the public, acknowledging there is “so much hate and negativity toward me.”

 

