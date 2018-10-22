K. Michelle has never been one to hold her tongue. Her episode of TV One’s “Uncensored” premiered last week and she spoke on a lot of things including her time living with R. Kelly and recording music.

K. Michelle never alluded to anything sexual going on between her and Kells but she did say he was very controlling, she felt trapped, and he forbid her to see her family.

She knew something wasn’t right but feared to leave because she didn’t want to stall her career. Once she left, he told her no one would never want to work with her but prince or Michael Jackson and she told him well you walk around with a book and u cant read. They no longer had any contact.

As for what went down in the house with his alleged sex cult, she said wont participate in tearing a another black man down but all she can say is parents need to watch their children.

Watch the video below:

K. Michelle Speaks on Her Time Living With R. Kelly! was originally published on www.mycolumbusmagic.com

Also On 100.3: