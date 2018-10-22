CLOSE
Entertainment
Home > Entertainment

K. Michelle Speaks on Her Time Living With R. Kelly!

0 reads
Leave a comment
2016 Pure Heat Community Festival

Source: Marcus Ingram / Getty

K. Michelle has never been one to hold her tongue. Her episode of TV One’s “Uncensored” premiered last week and she spoke on a lot of things including her time living with R. Kelly and recording music.

Hair Show Day Party Hosted By K. Michelle

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

K. Michelle never alluded to anything sexual going on between her and Kells but she did say he was very controlling, she felt trapped, and he forbid her to see her family.

She knew something wasn’t right but feared to leave because she didn’t want to stall her career. Once she left, he told her no one would never want to work with her but prince or Michael Jackson and she told him well you walk around with a book and u cant read.  They no longer had any contact.

As for what went down in the house with his alleged sex cult, she said wont  participate in tearing a another black man down but all she can say is parents need to watch their children.

Watch the video below:

K. Michelle Speaks on Her Time Living With R. Kelly! was originally published on www.mycolumbusmagic.com

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati
37 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 7 months ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 10 months ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 10 months ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 10 months ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 1 year ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 1 year ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 1 year ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 1 year ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 1 year ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 1 year ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 1 year ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 1 year ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 2 years ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 2 years ago
03.23.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close