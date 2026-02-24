Cincinnati Cracks Top 10 in ‘Most Fun Cities in America’ Ranking

Source: Sean Pavone / Getty

Cincinnati has been named the No. 10 most fun city in the U.S., according to a new report from WalletHub!

The annual ranking compared more than 180 cities across 65 metrics tied to entertainment and lifestyle. Data points included the number of attractions, restaurants, and nightlife options, along with costs like movie tickets, party access, and overall affordability.

Cincinnati’s top-10 placement was driven by its balance of entertainment options and cost which is a key factor in WalletHub’s methodology.

While larger cities often score high for volume of activities, affordability can impact overall rankings.

MORE: Black History Month: What Did Cincinnati Look Like 200 Years Ago?

The report grouped its findings into categories such as entertainment and recreation, nightlife and parties, and costs. Cincinnati performed well enough across those areas to land in the top tier nationally.

Other Ohio cities appeared further down the list, including Cleveland at No. 46 and Columbus at No. 58.

WalletHub’s rankings are released annually and are based on publicly available data, with the goal of identifying cities that offer a mix of accessible and varied entertainment options.





