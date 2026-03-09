Listen Live
Close
Lifestyle

Built By HER: Recognizing Cincinnati's Women Leaders

Built By HER: Recognizing Cincinnati’s Women Leaders

Published on March 9, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Walker Funeral Home Black Business Spotlight
Radio One Cincinnati Built By Her Womens History Month
Source: Creative Services / Radio One Cincinnati

This Women’s History Month, 101.1 The WIZ & 100.3 Cincy’s RNB Station is celebrating Built By Her, recognizing women leaders, entrepreneurs, and changemakers who are shaping our city.

Join us each week as we highlight these female powerhouses and share their story!

RELATED: Women’s History Month: 25 Historic No. 1 Songs By Black Women

Dr. Tiffany Hall, DDS – Choosi Skin

Built By Her Tiffany Hall
Source: Creative Services / Radio-One

Dr. Tiffany Hall is a board-certified OB/GYN with over 25 years of medical experience. As the founder of Choosi Skin Face & Laser Spa, she blends her medical expertise with a deeply personal passion for skin health, personal wellness, and self-confidence. Dr. Hall has built her career around advancing whole-person aesthetic and wellness care — treating hormonal imbalances that may contribute to unwanted hair growth and premature aging while addressing the broader spectrum of skin, vitality, and confidence concerns.

Inspired by her own skin journey, Dr. Hall created Choosi Skin to offer a welcoming, inclusive space where clients feel seen, heard, and empowered to embrace their unique beauty. She prides herself on building a medspa that not only celebrates diversity but also has the clinical expertise to safely and effectively treat all skin types. Choosi Skin prioritizes natural enhancements and personalized care, delivering high-end aesthetic, wellness, & vitality treatments in a warm, judgment-free environment.

Driven by her belief that beauty is diverse and authenticity is powerful, Dr. Hall leads a team of relatable providers — physician assistants, nurse practitioners, and nurses—who celebrate individuality and work closely with clients to co-create thoughtful, safe, and effective treatment plans.

I’m in the business of empowering my clients to choose themselves,” she says. “We educate, support, and celebrate every person who walks through our doors.

Kiana R. Trabue, MPH – President of the Health Path Foundation of Ohio

Womens History Month Honorree Cincinnati
Source: Creative Services / Radio One Cincinnati

Kiana R. Trabue, MPH is a seasoned public health leader with over two decades of executive experience in the nonprofit and health sectors across Greater Cincinnati. As President of the HealthPath Foundation of Ohio and Public Health Fund of Ohio, she leads efforts to improve community health through strategic grantmaking and innovative partnerships. A proud daughter of Woodlawn, Kiana’s leadership is deeply rooted in lived experience and a passion for equity.

She has held leadership roles at nonprofit and philanthropic organizations in the region, where she led and co-designed initiatives focused on achieving health equity. Kiana is also the founder of Trabue Leadership Group, empowering women to align their careers with personal values. Kiana also gives back through extensive board service, including Health Policy Institute of Ohio, Produce Perks Midwest, and as Co-Founder and Board Chair of TABLE.

A former Council member and Vice Mayor of the Village of Woodlawn and current Chair of the Cincinnati Board of Health’s Finance Committee, Kiana is known for blending strategy with service.

Some of her accolades include being named a 2026 YWCA Career Woman of Achievement and previously being honored with the YWCA Rising Star Award, Forty Under 40 award, and the inaugural 2024 Civic Quotient Award from the Cincinnati Chamber. Kiana is also a proud alumna of The Urban League’s AALDP Class 23. Kiana holds degrees from The Ohio State University and Wright State University, and is a proud member of Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Incorporated. At home, she’s a devoted mom to her two children and their dog Carter, with Luke 12:48 as her guiding light: “To whom much is given, much is required.”


Built By HER: Recognizing Cincinnati’s Women Leaders was originally published on wiznation.com

More from 100.3
iOne Local | Cincinnati Cutest Couple Contest 2026 | 2026-02-02
Contests  |  100.3 RNB CINCY

VOTE Cincinnati’s Cutest Couple!

16 Items
Entertainment  |  Kya Kelly

Backstage Pass: We Them Ones Cincinnati Valentine’s Takeover

RNBCINCY Mobile Text Club Promo Graphic 2025
Cincy  |  R&B Cincy

Text Club Terms

Education  |  Kya Kelly

Black History Month: What Did Cincinnati Look Like 200 Years Ago?

Cincinnati - WE THEM ONES COMEDIAN SEARCH
Contests  |  emartinezione

We Them Ones Comedian Search – VOTE BEST COMEDIAN NOW

100.3

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close