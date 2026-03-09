Built By HER: Recognizing Cincinnati's Women Leaders
Built By HER: Recognizing Cincinnati’s Women Leaders
This Women’s History Month, 101.1 The WIZ & 100.3 Cincy’s RNB Station is celebrating Built By Her, recognizing women leaders, entrepreneurs, and changemakers who are shaping our city.
Join us each week as we highlight these female powerhouses and share their story!
RELATED: Women’s History Month: 25 Historic No. 1 Songs By Black Women
Dr. Tiffany Hall, DDS – Choosi Skin
Dr. Tiffany Hall is a board-certified OB/GYN with over 25 years of medical experience. As the founder of Choosi Skin Face & Laser Spa, she blends her medical expertise with a deeply personal passion for skin health, personal wellness, and self-confidence. Dr. Hall has built her career around advancing whole-person aesthetic and wellness care — treating hormonal imbalances that may contribute to unwanted hair growth and premature aging while addressing the broader spectrum of skin, vitality, and confidence concerns.
Inspired by her own skin journey, Dr. Hall created Choosi Skin to offer a welcoming, inclusive space where clients feel seen, heard, and empowered to embrace their unique beauty. She prides herself on building a medspa that not only celebrates diversity but also has the clinical expertise to safely and effectively treat all skin types. Choosi Skin prioritizes natural enhancements and personalized care, delivering high-end aesthetic, wellness, & vitality treatments in a warm, judgment-free environment.
Driven by her belief that beauty is diverse and authenticity is powerful, Dr. Hall leads a team of relatable providers — physician assistants, nurse practitioners, and nurses—who celebrate individuality and work closely with clients to co-create thoughtful, safe, and effective treatment plans.
“I’m in the business of empowering my clients to choose themselves,” she says. “We educate, support, and celebrate every person who walks through our doors.“
Kiana R. Trabue, MPH – President of the Health Path Foundation of Ohio
Kiana R. Trabue, MPH is a seasoned public health leader with over two decades of executive experience in the nonprofit and health sectors across Greater Cincinnati. As President of the HealthPath Foundation of Ohio and Public Health Fund of Ohio, she leads efforts to improve community health through strategic grantmaking and innovative partnerships. A proud daughter of Woodlawn, Kiana’s leadership is deeply rooted in lived experience and a passion for equity.
She has held leadership roles at nonprofit and philanthropic organizations in the region, where she led and co-designed initiatives focused on achieving health equity. Kiana is also the founder of Trabue Leadership Group, empowering women to align their careers with personal values. Kiana also gives back through extensive board service, including Health Policy Institute of Ohio, Produce Perks Midwest, and as Co-Founder and Board Chair of TABLE.
A former Council member and Vice Mayor of the Village of Woodlawn and current Chair of the Cincinnati Board of Health’s Finance Committee, Kiana is known for blending strategy with service.
Some of her accolades include being named a 2026 YWCA Career Woman of Achievement and previously being honored with the YWCA Rising Star Award, Forty Under 40 award, and the inaugural 2024 Civic Quotient Award from the Cincinnati Chamber. Kiana is also a proud alumna of The Urban League’s AALDP Class 23. Kiana holds degrees from The Ohio State University and Wright State University, and is a proud member of Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Incorporated. At home, she’s a devoted mom to her two children and their dog Carter, with Luke 12:48 as her guiding light: “To whom much is given, much is required.”
- Built By HER: Recognizing Cincinnati’s Women Leaders
- Jill Scott Announces ‘To Whom This May Concern’ World Tour
- Sybil Wilkes Breaks Down What We Need to Know: March 9, 2026
- Bianca Censori Reportedly Considering Tell-All Memoir
- Will Joe Flacco Return To The Bengals?
- Fellas: Rickey Smiley Says Cook This Soulful Dish For Your Lady
- 15 Black Actors and Actresses Who Have Never Won an Oscar
- 10 Black Actors and Actresses With the Most Oscar Nominations
- Rihanna’s Beverly Hills Home Hit by Gunfire While Singer Was Inside, Suspect Arrested
- WHM: 10 Black Female Music Pioneers You Should Know
Built By HER: Recognizing Cincinnati’s Women Leaders was originally published on wiznation.com