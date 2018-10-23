Regina Belle Says God His Her Sustainer And More [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Feature Story
| 10.23.18
Leave a comment
Dismiss

Regina Belle is forever grateful. The singer spoke to AV and Sky Houston at Majic Under The Stars 2018 to tell us about how she was inspired by legends like Patti LaBelle and Aretha Franklin because they looked like her, how God is her sustaining power and more.

RELATED: Regina Belle Attributes God’s Grace To Her Longevity

“God has been my sustainer,” Belle said. “He’s kept me … it’s been an amazing ride. Mother’s Day made 31 years in the industry and that doesn’t include my two years with The Manhattans singing background with them. I’ve been out here a long time and I always tell my audience that I’m grateful cause you never read about me talking to myself or doing all the crazy stuff. Don’t mean I haven’t done any crazy stuff, y’all just ain’t heard about it.”

She continued, “It’s been my honor to hold my position and try to live the life I try to sing about and I want other people to relish and respect. It’s a great honor to be in this position to be here this long. I don’t take that for granted. So I got to live right!”

RELATED: Majic Under The Stars 2018 [GALLERY]

RELATED: Majic Under The Stars 2018 Full Coverage

Watch the full interview up top and below.

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone

Regina Belle Says God His Her Sustainer And More [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW] was originally published on myhoustonmajic.com

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati
37 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 7 months ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 10 months ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 10 months ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 10 months ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 1 year ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 1 year ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 1 year ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 1 year ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 1 year ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 1 year ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 1 year ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 1 year ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 2 years ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 2 years ago
03.23.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close