Regina Belle is forever grateful. The singer spoke to AV and Sky Houston at Majic Under The Stars 2018 to tell us about how she was inspired by legends like Patti LaBelle and Aretha Franklin because they looked like her, how God is her sustaining power and more.

RELATED: Regina Belle Attributes God’s Grace To Her Longevity

“God has been my sustainer,” Belle said. “He’s kept me … it’s been an amazing ride. Mother’s Day made 31 years in the industry and that doesn’t include my two years with The Manhattans singing background with them. I’ve been out here a long time and I always tell my audience that I’m grateful cause you never read about me talking to myself or doing all the crazy stuff. Don’t mean I haven’t done any crazy stuff, y’all just ain’t heard about it.”

She continued, “It’s been my honor to hold my position and try to live the life I try to sing about and I want other people to relish and respect. It’s a great honor to be in this position to be here this long. I don’t take that for granted. So I got to live right!”

RELATED: Majic Under The Stars 2018 [GALLERY]

RELATED: Majic Under The Stars 2018 Full Coverage

Watch the full interview up top and below.

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone

Regina Belle Says God His Her Sustainer And More [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW] was originally published on myhoustonmajic.com

Also On 100.3: