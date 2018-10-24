RussRant: Where Are Our Kids?

Kids nowadays are “out of control.” Russ wonders why kids now seem to have no problem cussing at and cussing around elders. On the bus or train Russ sees kids blatantly disrespect their elders and no one says anything about it. He says it’s due to a lack of home training and a lack of accountability. When did we lose out kids?

