Pregnancy scares are scary, hence the name “scare.” When a woman thinks she might be pregnant she often thinks everything she does is a pregnancy symptom. Women also tend to freak out about money because kids are not cheap! And honestly during a pregnancy scare a woman often needs a drink, which isn’t a great idea if she’s actually pregnant.

Don’t Miss Out! Follow The D.L. Hughley Show on Twitter and Instagram & Keep Up On Facebook Too!

Close Thank you for subscribing!

DL’s Top 10 Thoughts Every Woman Has Had During A Pregnancy Scare was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Also On 100.3: