CLOSE
Entertainment
Home > Entertainment

Why You Shouldn’t Wear Shoes in the House.

1 reads
Leave a comment
KAHMUNE

Source: KAHMUNE / Kahmune Shoes

Do you take off your shoes at the door before entering your home? Here is why you might want to start.

Russell Simmons' All Def Digital Hosts Town Hall - Arrivals

Source: Rodin Eckenroth / Getty

According to FoxNews.com, New York City board-certified pediatrician Dr. Alison Mitzner says, “So many germs and bacteria can be brought in from your shoes, including toxins and E. coli.” Mitzner says these types of statistics are particularly concerning if you have a young child or elderly relative living with you, as their immune systems are weaker.

According to a recent University of Houston study, more than 26 percent of shoes worn inside the home are contaminated with Colistidium difficile (C.diff), a bacterium that can cause stomach pain and explosive diarrhea.

Still, infectious disease physician Dr. Amesh Adalja adds even if you do remove your shoes, the inside of your home is still covered with germs, and there are just as many bacteria on sock or bare feet as there are on your shoes. So what’s your best bet?  Vacuum and clean the carpet at least once per week, and air out your home, as the air quality is usually worse inside your home than it is outside. For more info, click here.

Why You Shouldn’t Wear Shoes in the House. was originally published on www.mycolumbusmagic.com

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati
37 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 7 months ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 10 months ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 10 months ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 10 months ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 1 year ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 1 year ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 1 year ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 1 year ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 1 year ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 1 year ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 1 year ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 1 year ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 2 years ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 2 years ago
03.23.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close