Cavaliers Fire Tyronn Lue After 0-6 Start

Down 3-1 In NBA Finals, Cleveland Fans Keep Hope Alive

Source: Angelo Merendino / Getty

The Cleveland Cavaliers fired head coach Tyronn Lue Sunday following an 0-6 start to the season. Assistant coach Larry Drew will serve as interim head coach.

“My time here in Cleveland was truly special,” Lue said in a statement to The Undefeated’s Marc J. Spears. “I am very grateful for the dedication, sacrifice, and support of all the players on our team, the tremendous coaches I worked with and of course, our incredible fans. Lastly, deep thanks to (owner) Dan Gilbert, (former general manager) David Griffin and (general manager) Koby Altman for the opportunity over the last three years and I only wish the organization success moving forward.”

Lue, who coach the Cavs to three NBA Finals and their first NBA title in 2016, was 128-83 in his 3 plus seasons with the Cavs.

Lebron Jame tweeted his support of his former head coach minutes after the news broke adding ‘you know where to find me’

 

Cavaliers Fire Tyronn Lue After 0-6 Start

