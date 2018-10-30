CARDI B, NICKI MINAJ: Feud Heats Up

The beef between Nicki Minaj and Cardi B exploded all over again.

Nicki called Cardi a fraud. She challenged Cardi to prove her skills: Both rappers in the studio together with cameras rolling and listen to beats for the first time and write verses. Nicki said it would expose Cardi as a fake.

Cardi B threatened to fight Nicki Minaj a second time. (quote) “We can talk about it or we can fight it out. I’m with whatever.” Last month, at New York Fashion Week, security escorted Cardi from a party with a bulging bruise above her left eye.

On Monday, these two traded attacks and accusations on social media. Cardi spent two hours ranting and dropping 11 Instagram videos! They argued about fashion deals, offers to collaborate and behind-the-scene music video beefs.

Had they been face-to-face, somebody would’ve had her weave pulled. (People)

Fasho Thoughts:

The Grammy Awards will need to hire additional security to keep them separated.

If this escalates any further, somebody will get hurt for real.

Each lives in the head of the other.

Beginning to get the feeling these two do not like one another.

QUEEN ✔@NICKIMINAJ I’ll pay you to take a lie detector test about every claim I made on #QueenRadio. You won’t. I must admit you’re a convincing liar. You looked me dead in my face & said you told ya man not to do the “no flags” video cuz I was dissing you. London on da Track got the same call.

