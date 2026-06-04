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Chris Brown Reveals He Secretly Earned a Master’s Degree

Published on June 4, 2026

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Chris Brown Reveals He Secretly Earned a Master’s Degree

Chris Brown is adding another accomplishment to his already impressive résumé. The Grammy-winning singer recently surprised fans by revealing that he earned a Master of Fine Arts in Arts Entrepreneurship from Harvest Christian University.

Brown shared the news on social media, explaining that he had kept the achievement private for more than four years. Along with announcing the degree, he posted a message that reflected his approach to personal growth and success: “I MOVE IN SILENCE, BUT TRY TO GROW IN PUBLIC.”

The degree focuses on arts entrepreneurship, a field that combines creative talent with business leadership and innovation. It also complements an honorary doctorate Brown previously received from the university, highlighting his interest in building a lasting legacy beyond music and entertainment.

The revelation comes as Brown prepares for his highly anticipated “The R&B Tour” alongside fellow R&B superstar Usher. The collaboration has been a longtime request from fans who have wanted to see the two performers share the stage.

Brown’s academic achievement places him among a growing number of celebrities who are pursuing higher education, professional certifications, and business-focused degrees. Many entertainers are looking for ways to expand their knowledge, strengthen their brands, and create opportunities that extend beyond their careers in the spotlight.

While Chris Brown is known worldwide for his music, performances, and artistic creativity, this latest accomplishment shows another side of the entertainer, one focused on education, entrepreneurship, and long-term growth.

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