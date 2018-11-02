Looking for a career change? Here are some legit jobs that are so odd they sound made up. You could be a waterside tester and make up to $30,000 a year, that sounds awesome! You’d get to ride the slide over and over and over! You could also be a weed critic, you’d get to try out marijuana and review it. Who’s up for that one? Hear the rest in the audio above.

Don’t Miss Out! Follow The D.L. Hughley Show on Twitter and Instagram & Keep Up On Facebook Too!

Close Thank you for subscribing!

DL’s Top 10 Odd Jobs That Are Real was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Also On 100.3: