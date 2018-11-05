RHOA Porsha Williams was hospitalized over the weekend according to her co-star NeNe Leakes. NeNe Leakes shared the news on social media.

NeNe posted this pic of Porsha with an IV in her arm and the caption that read,”Send some prayers and good vibes to our Tink Tink @porsha4real today #goodvibesonly #babyPJisdoingfine#aunteenene #babyboom #RHOA11 ”

No further information was given. We hope Porsha is doing well.

Porsha Williams Hospitalized! was originally published on www.mycolumbusmagic.com

