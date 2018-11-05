CLOSE
Wu-Tang & Teyana Taylor Team Up For Lipstick Collection

Oh, this is an unlikley combination, but I like it! R&B singer, dancer, and actress Teyana Taylor has been chosen by The Wu-Tang Clan to be the face of their new lipstick collection.

According to MilkMakeUp.com, the line is cruelty-free and vegan. They also come in 8 shades inspired by the Wu  — Chi, Fire, Ruckus, Frequency, Source, Cypher, Flow and Sacred. The packaging is sure to catch your eye.  Each lipstick comes in a black and gold package that pays tribute to kung fu and features a gold dragon engraved on the tube.

The long wear lipstick retails at $55 per tube. According to TheJasmineBrand.com, RZA felt that there was no better feminine energy better suited to help pass the culture and wisdom of Wu onto the next generation than Teyana Taylor so they tapped the R&B singer as the face of the collab.

 

Wu-Tang & Teyana Taylor Team Up For Lipstick Collection was originally published on www.mycolumbusmagic.com

Photos
