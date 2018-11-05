Jazzy Report: Peanut Allergies

Peanut Allergies have tripped in the last 20 years. According to a new study, an obsession with cleanliness could be to blame. People today try to shelter their kids from all germs but that can do more harm than good. Often times that weakens the immune system. DL thinks the chemicals and additives used in foods could have something to do with it also.

