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A$AP Rocky Says He'd Fight Drake & Social Media Wants To See It

A$AP Rocky Says He'd Fight Drake “Bare Knuckles” & Now Social Media Wants To See It

A preview of A$AP Rocky's upcoming interview has fans buzzing after it appeared to show him saying he'd hop into the ring with Drake.

Published on August 4, 2026
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Two men in formal attire: one wearing a black tuxedo with a skull pendant, the other in a black jacket with a beard.
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Drake’s 20 vs. 1 beef has chilled out, though fans fanned the flames and dug through his three album offerings of Ice Man, Habibti, and Maid of Honour looking for subs.

A$AP Rocky was on the receiving end of some of those shots, and the Harlem rapper appeared to have some words for the 6 God in an interview with Jason Lee.

The entire interview doesn’t drop until Wednesday, but a clipped together trailer appears to show Lee asking him about the rise of celebrity boxing matches and whether Rocky would ever fight Drake.

“Bare knuckles, like the Irish,” Rocky appears to respond, but it could all be the magic of editing designed to set the internet ablaze. Lee follows it up by suggesting he took Rihanna from Drake. 

The tough line of questioning continues when Rocky’s also grilled about his international arrests, whether he and Rihanna are married, and the case against A$AP Relli that saw him charged with two felony counts of assault with a semiautomatic firearm, though he was ultimately found not guilty.

The dismantling of A$AP Mob is also touched on, with Rocky admitting “I’m hurt about (Relli), I’m hurt about Bari” and that “Ferg dropping ‘A$AP’ hurt me as well.”

He has spoken about Ferg charting his own path separate from the A$AP imprint, and says it’s all still love. 

“I always love Ferg. Ferg, he got a good heart. I saw a couple interviews where he was just like, he ain’t A$AP, and he dropped A$AP from his name. That sh-t bothered me, but I ain’t gon’ hold it against him, and I wish him the best.”

He touched on the Drake beef in an interview with DJ Akademiks earlier this year, saying the two were close as recently as 2020 when Drake even gave him an A$AP Yams chain. But once he got more serious with Rihanna, “Everything was subsequent after that. That’s where all the shots started happening. That’s when I started seeing n-ggas saying funny sh-t.”

Now that Rocky is possibly willing to throw hands with Drake, see how social media is reacting.

A$AP Rocky Says He'd Fight Drake “Bare Knuckles” & Now Social Media Wants To See It was originally published on cassiuslife.com

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