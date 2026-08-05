Reds score twice in 8th on wild pitches to beat Athletics 5-4

Source: Kirk Irwin / Getty

The Cincinnati Reds came through with a clutch eighth-inning rally to defeat the Athletics 5-4 on Tuesday night, using aggressive baserunning and capitalizing on key mistakes to secure the victory.

The game was tied heading into the eighth inning before the Reds took advantage of two wild pitches. Elly De La Cruz and Sal Stewart each crossed the plate on separate wild pitches, giving Cincinnati the runs they needed to pull ahead for the win.

Starting pitcher Brady Singer turned in a solid outing for the Reds, allowing three runs over six innings while keeping Cincinnati in position to win. Athletics starter J.T. Ginn matched him for much of the night, also surrendering three runs across six innings in a competitive pitching duel.

One of the night’s highlights for Cincinnati was the Major League debut of Héctor Rodríguez, who made his first appearance with the Reds and contributed to the team’s victory. His debut marked another exciting milestone as the Reds continue to integrate young talent into their roster.

The loss was another tough one for the Athletics, who have now dropped six straight games. Since June 15, Oakland has struggled mightily, posting a 9-32 record during that stretch.

The series continues with the Athletics expected to send Jacob Lopez to the mound, while the Reds will counter with Rhett Lowder as Cincinnati looks to build on its momentum and secure another win.