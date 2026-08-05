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Pharrell Williams' New Capsule Collection Unveiled

Pharrell’s Louis Vuitton Men’s Fall 2027 Collection To Be Released in September 2026

Pharrell's Louis Vuitton Men's Fall 2027 Collection To Be Released in September 2026

Published on August 5, 2026
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Dior - Paris Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2026 - Front Row
Source: Swan Gallet / Getty

Louis Vuitton is set to launch its highly anticipated Men’s Fall 2027 Capsule Collection by Pharrell Williams in late September 2026, giving fashion enthusiasts an exclusive early look at the brand’s upcoming Spring-Summer 2027 vision.

The new capsule collection is inspired by the timeless romance and practicality of an open-air picnic in the English countryside. Blending sophisticated style with everyday functionality, the collection reflects Pharrell’s creative approach while staying true to Louis Vuitton’s legacy of luxury craftsmanship.

Designed with the spirit of refined travel in mind, the collection spans a wide range of categories, including outerwear, ready-to-wear apparel, leather goods, footwear, and accessories. Each piece combines elevated design with versatile wearability, making it ideal for both travel and modern lifestyles.

Since taking the helm as Louis Vuitton’s Men’s Creative Director, Pharrell Williams has continued to redefine luxury fashion by merging classic influences with contemporary culture. This latest capsule collection further showcases his vision, offering a fresh interpretation of the house’s iconic heritage while building anticipation for the full Spring-Summer 2027 collection.

Fashion fans can expect the Louis Vuitton Men’s Fall 2027 Capsule Collection to arrive in stores in late September 2026.

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