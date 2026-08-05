Listen Live
Close
Celebrity News

Rihanna Stuns At Crop Over In Carnival-Ready Outfit

Rihanna returned to her home country of Barbados for its annual Crop Over gathering, donned in a Carnival-ready outfit.

Published on August 5, 2026
Comments

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

A person wearing an elaborate, colorful costume with feathered headdress and jeweled bra top, posing in a dramatic stance.

Rihanna has become comfortable as one of the top businesswomen of her era, adding to her lore as she continues to stray further away from music. That said, Rihanna popped out at this year’s Crop Over in her home country, stunning in a Carnival-ready fit that showed off curvy looks.

Rihanna returned to Barbados to join the Crop Over festivities and, naturally, images of the superstar made their rounds online. In images shared by Kristopher Streek, also a native of Barbados, Rih-Rih is decked out in traditional Carnival garb as she’s done in times past. Her outfit was crafted by Lauren Austin Designs.

Austin shared a moving post about designing Rihanna’s outfit, taking note that this is the fourth time she’s styled the entertainer and mogul.

From Instagram:

Every year I say how inviting and comforting it is to be around you, but this year it felt like family. You constantly boost my confidence and talent with your words and positivity…the energy that surrounds your entire team is beautiful.

I appreciate you so much. You took the time to ask how I have been and how I am doing, and that says alot about how amazing you are.

In other videos that surfaced online, the Fenty Beauty founder and her romantic partner, A$AP Rocky, are seen taking in the Crop Over celebrations.

Rihanna did make a return to the stage this year during JAŸ-Z’s show at New York’s Yankee Stadium on July 12, running through hits like “B*tch Better Have My Money” and “Run This Town.”

Check out the images below.

Photo: @sandypitt / Instagram

Rihanna Stuns At Crop Over In Carnival-Ready Outfit was originally published on hiphopwired.com

More from 100.3

One Music Festival logo with text "ONE Music Fest" and list of performers including DJ Richley, Cedric the Entertainer, Seth Avett, Erica Campbell, and Pastor Mike Jr.

Cincy  |  Kya Kelly

Venus and Serena Williams to Reunite for Doubles at Cincinnati Open

Comments
66 Items
Cincinnati Music Festival  |  Kya Kelly

2026 Cincinnati Music Festival Weekend [PHOTOS + VIDEOS]

Comments
Music  |  Nia Noelle

Hit After Hit: Keith Sweat Talks Upcoming Performance on the One Voyage Cruise

Comments
8 Items
Cincy  |  Kya Kelly

Rooftops to Hit in Cincinnati This Summer

Comments
21:39
Music  |  egmasylne

Keith Sweat and Cupid Bring New Hit to the One Voyage Cruise

Comments

100.3

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close