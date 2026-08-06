Martin Spinoff The Varnell Hill Show Sets September Release Date

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One of the most memorable characters from the hit sitcom Martin is making a long-awaited return. Varnell Hill, played by comedian and actor Tommy Davidson, is back with his own eight-episode comedy series, premiering September 1 on Paramount+.

Executive produced by Martin Lawrence and Bentley Kyle Evans, the new series takes viewers behind the scenes of The Varnell Hill Show, following the larger-than-life television personality as he navigates the ever-changing world of media and entertainment.

Fans of the original Martin can also look forward to a special guest appearance from Martin Lawrence, whose appearance is expected to reignite the hilarious rivalry between his iconic character and Varnell Hill.

The series features an impressive lineup of guest stars, including Deon Cole, Ms. Pat, Damon Wayans, Mike Epps, and Omarion, adding even more comedy and star power to the show.

The return of Varnell Hill marks a nostalgic moment for fans, coming nearly three decades after Martin ended its original run. In 2022, the surviving cast members reunited for a BET+ reunion special, where they celebrated the show’s legacy and paid tribute to the late Thomas Mikal Ford, who portrayed Tommy Strawn.

With a beloved character returning, familiar faces making appearances, and a fresh behind-the-scenes concept, the new Varnell Hill series is shaping up to be a must-watch for longtime fans of Martin and a new generation of comedy lovers.