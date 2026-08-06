'There Through Thick And Thin!' — The 'Girlfriends' Cast Reunited For Tracee Ellis Ross' Broadway Debut And It Feels Like The Ending We Never Got

L–R: Golden Brooks, Tracee Ellis Ross, Jill Marie Jones, and Persia White. Screenshot courtesy of Instagram @misspersiawhite / Photo by: Emilio Madrid Nearly 20 years later, the lyrics to the theme song for Girlfriends, one of the culture’s most beloved comedies, still ring true as the TV show’s leading ladies reunited for Tracee Ellis Ross’ Broadway debut in Every Brilliant Thing at New York City’s Hudson Theatre on July 16. The former castmates, Golden Brooks, Jill Marie Jones, Persia White, and Ross, gathered for the special occasion with more of Black Hollywood’s finest also in the house, including Gabrielle Union, Sherri Sheppard, and Jocelyn Bioh. Following the performance, White shared behind-the-scenes photos and footage on her Instagram where she gushed over her former co-star’s “epic” and “mind blowing performance,” writing, “I feel so blessed to have experienced this with my lovely Girlfriends and some beautiful faces, I haven’t seen for years.” RELATED CONTENT: On Her Mama — Regina Hall Talks ‘Scary Movie,’ Her Famous Friendships, Riding For Black Women & Staying Fine At 55 [Exclusive]

Tracee Ellis Ross interacts with the audience during the curtain call as she makes her Broadway debut in “Every Brilliant Thing” at The Hudson Theatre on July 16, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by John Lamparski/Getty Images) Ross will headline the one-person play through August 9 after succeeding our other favorite fictional Olivia, Mariska Hargitay in the production. Written by Duncan Macmillan and Jonny Donahoe, Every Brilliant Thing tells the story of someone who is trying to help a parent struggling with depression while also compiling a list of reasons to live. The interactive stage show also incorporates audience participation so that each performance is unique and unlike any other. Before taking on the role, Macmillan believed Ross would be the perfect choice for the production, praising the black-ish actress for her wit and ability to connect with audiences. It’s that same relatebilty that made fans fall in love with her as the hopelessly romantic, anal retentive, but always hilarious character Joan Clayton on Mara Brock Akil’s acclaimed TV show.