Election 2018 Results: Dewine Beats Cordray, Democrats Gain Control Of The House

Ohio GOP Gubernatorial Candidate Mike DeWine Attends Election Night In Columbus

Source: Justin Merriman / Getty

After one of the more ugly races for Governor, Mike DeWine held off Richard Cordray to earn the head seat for the state of Ohio.  The greatly debated ballot issue Amendment 1 that would have reduced penalties for drug crimes did not pass with 63.40% votes for no.

Democrat Sherrod Brown won the US. Senator seat by 53.20% over Jim Renacci.  Other notable wins were Republican Dave Yost for Attorney General, Republican LaRose Frank for Secretary of State, Republican Keith Faber for Auditor and Republican Robert Sprague for Treasurer.

Nationally, Andrew Gillum lost his bid to become the first black Governor of Florida as he was defeated by Ron DeSantis in a race that may demand a recount. Other races such as the race for Governor in Georiga have yet to be called.  Democrats took back the House securing 220 seats, winning Republican-held seats in Colorado, Florida, Kansas, Minnesota, New York, Pennsylvania and Virginia.

Of course, President Trump had something to say about the shift.

Exactly 50 years ago today, Shirley Chisholm made history by becoming the first Black woman elected to Congress. At only 43 years old she was representing New York’s 12th Congressional District, which she held for seven terms from 1969 to 1983. See Also: Bring It Home! Best Damn Reactions To Andrew Gillum Destroying Ron DeSantis In Florida Debate In 1972, she also became the first African American major-party candidate to run for President of the United States — she was also the first woman to run for Democratic Party’s presidential nomination. Chisholm was a fearless fighter for education, voting rights, equality and was famously “unbought and unbossed.” Let the quotes below inspire you to get out and vote tomorrow.

 

Election 2018 Results: Dewine Beats Cordray, Democrats Gain Control Of The House was originally published on mycolumbuspower.com

Photos
