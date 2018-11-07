

A group of teens in England saved a mans life. The three boys, 13, 14, and 12-years-old saw a man sitting on the edge of a bridge with a noose around his neck and tried to talk him out of it. When the man tried to jump the boys caught him and prevented him from committing suicide. Truly, human beings of the week.

Human being Of The Week: Life Savers was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

