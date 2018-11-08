CLOSE
Cincy
Record Number Of Women Win Elections In Ohio

This is the year of the woman.

Last night’s election results saw a rise in women winning Congressional seats in an all-time high. A record high of 129 women will be heading for work to Congress next year.

Right here in Ohio 34 women were elected for office, a new record. Erica Crawley is one of six Central Ohio candidates who grew passion to run after attending the 2017 WOmen’s March in DC.

“We came away from the march feeling very positive and energized. We came back really dedicated to doing more.”

Though women have made strives, overall women only make 28 percent of Congress, 25 percent in the Ohio Statehouse.

We still have more work to do ladies!

Source: 10TV

Record Number Of Women Win Elections In Ohio was originally published on mycolumbuspower.com

