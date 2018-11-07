Tamar Braxton has been hinting around for a while now about her new boo. Tamar gave us another glimpse of African Bae as she filmed him emerging from the water, shirtless in swim trunks, showing off his super fit body. Check out the sneak peek below:

She captioned the video, ” Said i wasn’t gone tell nobody but I….” She seems to super happy and we are happy for her. Go Tamar!

Tamar Reveals Her New Boo! was originally published on www.mycolumbusmagic.com

