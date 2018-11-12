

Donald Trump is blaming the deadly wildfires in California on poor Forrest management. But it gets worse, he threatens to cut off funding. Over 30 people have died in the fires and there are countless people still risking their lives to fight the fires and the President doesn’t seem too bothered.

#RussRant: Donald Trump Blames California Officials For The Wildfires was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

