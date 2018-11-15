CLOSE
LIL JON: Opens Second School in Ghana

Lil Jon has done it again. The man who taught the world how to get crunk just opened another primary school in Ghana.

The Mafi Atitekpo DA Primary School was inaugurated in July 2018. It currently has 313 children enrolled.

This is the second school Jon funded in the village of Mafi Atitekpo. He was inspired to make a difference after taking a trip to Ghana and learning the conditions that the local youth endure — including schools too far from villages and overcrowding.

Jon gave $70,000 to Pencils of Promise to make it happen. The charity has already built 492 schools with close to 100,000 children enrolled.

Fasho Thoughts:

  • The first school was named in honor of his late mother, Carrie M. Smith.
  • Meanwhile, our clown of a President claims he doesn’t even know the man doing all these great things, at home and abroad.
  • He’s making the change he wants to see in the world.
  • It feels good to do good.
  • We should all be thinking of ways to pay it forward this holiday season — and beyond.
