ROB KARDASHIAN: Wants Blac Chyna To Pay Him Child Support

Rob Kardashian claims he “can no longer afford” to pay Blac Chyna $20,000 a month in child support.

According to The Blast, the former couple have been locked in a custody war over their 2-year-old daughter Dream. Now he wants a modification.

Rob claims the domestic violence restraining order she filed against him last year caused him significant financial damage and caused him to stop appearing on Keeping Up With the Kardashians. In court documents, he says, “I have not participated in the filming of any episodes since this summer when [Chyna] filed a request for a restraining order against me. Her request was widely publicized and I was scrutinized by the media.”

He claims his monthly income has dropped from $100,000 a month to less than $10,000 since their split. In comparison, he says, Chyna’s financial situation has benefitted and she now makes $60,000 per month.

Rob has asked that Chyna pay him support.

