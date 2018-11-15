Zoe Kravitz & The Cast Talk Fantastic Beasts 2, Recreating Her Mother’s iconic Pose & More | Extra Butter

Fantastic Beasts and The Crimes of Grindelwald hits theaters this Friday and I give you an inside look at the Wizard movie everyone loves. I also had the privilege of hosting a packed screening for 150 of New York’s top influencers including Kid Fury, Raqi and Ro James.

After the screening, we headed to Las Lap, New York’s hottest new bar for an afterparty sponsored by Martell Cognac that had custom drinks like the Fantastic Beast and Scamander Punch.

One of our favorite cast members from HBO’s Insecure Sarunas J Jackson stopped by the after party capping off an overall good night in New York City.

Now as an added bonus today on Extra Butter with Xilla Valentine we dive deep into life’s magic, blessings and some great moviemaking moments from the cast of this Fantastic Beasts sequel as Eddie Redmayne, Zoe Kravitz, Jude Law, Katherine Waterson, Ezra Miller and the entire cast help us craft a fun video filled with laughs and magic.

Zoe even tells us about how she couldn’t wait for the world to see her recreate her mother’s iconic pose for her latest magazine cover and the loved everyone’s reaction to seeing it. “It was really cool I had been really excited to share it with the world. I was excited to let it out there and it was cool that a lot of people were as excited as I was about it.” Zoe had to wait a couple of months for the world to see the art she did in honor of her mother.

We also talked about the magic that exists in real life, stepping out of the movie world to honor the wonders that are around us. New cast member Claudia Kim felt like being plucked out of Korea and straight to Hollywood was magical while Ezra and Zoe love the magic of just living. The best was probably Jude Law who just love the wisteria in his garden, “My garden is pretty magical and particular the wisteria. I’m in love with the wisteria my girlfriend keeps finding my outside just staring at the wisteria because this thing just doesn’t stop growing.”

Overall Fantastic Beasts and The Crimes Of Grindelwald is a fun movie that brings you deep into the Wizarding World and will leave you flabbergasted at the secret it tells. Eddie Redmayne and Katerine Waterston continue to make movie magic together in their own awkward way and when you add in Ezra Miller, Johnny Deep and Zoe Kravitz the chemistry really shines on screen.

