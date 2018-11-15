CLOSE
DIDDY: Kim Porter Has Passed At 47

It’s a sad day for Sean “Diddy” Combs. His ex-girlfriend Kim Porter — the mother of three of his five children — was found dead in her California home today (Thursday). She was just 47.

According to TMZ, Kim had been complaining of flu-like symptoms for a few weeks and may have had pneumonia, but was otherwise in good health.

The two were an on-and-off couple between 1994 and 2007. Their three children together are 20-year-old Christian Combs and 12-year-old twin girls Jessie James and D’Lila. She also had a son from a previous relationship with rapper Al B. Sure!

 

