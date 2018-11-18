Diddy On Kim Porter’s Death: ‘I’ve Been Trying To Wake Up Out Of This Nightmare’

Three days after the tragic death of the mother of his four children, Diddy posted an emotional tribute to Kim Porter on Instagram.
“For the last three days I’ve been trying to wake up out of this nightmare. But I haven’t. I don’t know what I’m going to do without you baby. I miss you so much,” he wrote on Sunday morning.
“Today I’m going to pay tribute to you, I’m going to try and find the words to explain our unexplainable relationship. We were more than best friends, we were more than soulmates.”
“WE WERE SOME OTHER SHIT!! And I miss you so much. Super Black Love,” he concluded about his relationship with the 47-year-old model.
In addition to his heartbreaking note, he shared a beautiful video of the two while she was pregnant.
View this post on Instagram
For the last three days I’ve been trying to wake up out of this nightmare. But I haven’t. I don’t know what I’m going to do without you baby. I miss you so much. Today I’m going to pay tribute to you, I’m going to try and find the words to explain our unexplainable relationship. We were more than best friends, we were more than soulmates. WE WERE SOME OTHER SHIT!! And I miss you so much. Super Black Love 🖤
Diddy’s post set off the rest of the Combs family, who then respectively posted their own tributes to their adored and beloved mother.
View this post on Instagram
This can't be real I keep waking up hoping this is all a bad dream.. I just don't understand. The other day we were all together dancing & celebrating! My second mother, thank you for loving & accepting me as one of your own I will forever cherish all the special moments and talks we had together please stay close with us and let us hear your voice to guide us. @quincy @kingcombs Jessie & D'lilah I got yall forever!
Misa Hylton, mother of DIddy’s son Justin, also paid her respects to Kim.
View this post on Instagram
Kim Kim Kim For the last 20 years we have raised our children together, my mind cannot begin to wrap around the fact that you are not going to be here. Thank you for being a 2nd mother to Justin and for loving Niko and Madison just the same. This is one of the most shocking and painful experiences that I have ever been through. A devastating loss to our family. Not that long ago we had a dope conversation about the kids and how proud we were of them all. We spoke about their futures and how we could come together to support them in business. That was a very special conversation. But you were cool like that, and that is what I will miss the most. Our inside jokes and the fact that we shared an unspoken understanding around what it was like to raise our children in this life. I promise to love and protect Quincy, Chris, D’lila and Jessie. I will always be here for them. Rest in Power Beautiful Queen ♥️ #familyForever. . . Thank you everyone for your prayers and comforting words. Please continue to pray for us.💔
As we previously reported, Kim was found dead on Thursday Nov. 15 in her Los Angeles home suffering from an apparent cardiac arrest and battling was pneumonia.
Sources reported that she had been treated with saline and vitamins days before her death. Kim reportedly went to bed early the night after telling a loved one she wasn’t feeling well.
The Los Angeles coroner’s office has called for an “additional investigation” in the 47-year-old’s death, E! Online news noted.
Diddy, 49, and Kim dated on and off between the years of 1994 to 2007. The pair had three biological children together: Christian, 20, and twin daughters Jessie James and D’Lila, 11. Porter also had 27-year-old son, Quincy, from her previous relationship with Al B. Sure!
So sad.
We are sending our love and light to Diddy and Kim’s family and friends.
RELATED NEWS:
Heartbreak! Angela Simmons Is ‘Destroyed’ Over The Death Of Her Ex Sutton Tennyson
Listen To Black Women: How Can Black Women Lower Their Chances Of Death During Childbirth?
Celebrities, Family & Friends Show Their Love For Kim Porter
Celebrities, Family & Friends Show Their Love For Kim Porter
1. Diddy1 of 46
2. Quincy2 of 46
3. Justin Combs3 of 46
4. Misa Hylton4 of 46
5. Nia Long5 of 46
6. Jamie Foxx6 of 46
7.7 of 46
8.8 of 46
9.9 of 46
10.10 of 46
11.11 of 46
12. Rihanna12 of 46
13. Sanaa Lathan13 of 46
14. Al Sharpton14 of 46
15. Al Sharpton15 of 46
16. Jill Marie Jones16 of 46
17. Cedric The Entertainer17 of 46
18. Cedric The Entertainer18 of 46
19. Vivica A. Fox19 of 46
20. Porsha Williams20 of 46
21. Porsha Williams21 of 46
22. Usher22 of 46
23. Usher23 of 46
24. Tyrese24 of 46
25. Tyrese25 of 46
26.26 of 46
27. Drake27 of 46
28. 50 Cent28 of 46
29. Shaunie O' Neal29 of 46
30. Shaunie O' Neal30 of 46
31. Teyana Taylor31 of 46
32. Teyana Taylor32 of 46
33. Tami Roman33 of 46
34. Tami Roman34 of 46
35. The Game35 of 46
36. The Game36 of 46
37. Lauren London37 of 46
38. Lauren London38 of 46
39.39 of 46
40.40 of 46
41.41 of 46
42. Kandi42 of 46
43. Lance Gross43 of 46
44. Tameka Harris44 of 46
45. Fabolous45 of 46
46.46 of 46
Diddy On Kim Porter’s Death: ‘I’ve Been Trying To Wake Up Out Of This Nightmare’ was originally published on hellobeautiful.com