Michelle Obama Sells Over 700k Books In 1st Day

Michelle Obama Addresses White House's Veterans Homelessness Summit

Source: Chip Somodevilla / Getty

Well, now, this is impressive! Congrats to former FLOTUS Michelle Obama, reports say she sold approximately 725K copies of her new memoir, “Becoming,” on its 1st day out.

Obama Recieves JFK Profile In Courage Award

Source: Boston Globe / Getty

Obama is well on her way to becoming a best selling author with these numbers. According to thejasminebrand.com, The figures include sales and pre-orders for the hardcover, audiobook, Spanish-language version and e-book in the United States and Canada. There has been such a high demand that Crown Publishing has had to increase the print run from 1.8 million copies to 2.6 million.

Penguin Random House U.S. CEO Madeline McIntosh said in a statement, “We are thrilled by the extraordinary response to Mrs. Obama’s beautifully rendered and deeply personal memoir, and we are confident that ‘Becoming’ will inspire millions of readers.”

Michelle Obama is on her book tour until December, 19th. Congrats!!

Michelle Obama Sells Over 700k Books In 1st Day was originally published on www.mycolumbusmagic.com

